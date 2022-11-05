Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.46-$2.56 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $212.00.

HON traded up $3.46 on Friday, reaching $207.85. The company had a trading volume of 4,125,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,368. Honeywell International has a 1 year low of $166.63 and a 1 year high of $228.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $185.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 9,581 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 25.0% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,404 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 31.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 780,906 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $151,949,000 after buying an additional 187,936 shares during the period. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.8% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

