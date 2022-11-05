Hovde Group Trims First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Target Price to $44.00

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Hovde Group to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on FMBH. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of First Mid Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Mid Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of First Mid Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Mid Bancshares to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $35.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. First Mid Bancshares has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.13. The company has a market cap of $723.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FMBH. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in First Mid Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, a financial holding company, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

