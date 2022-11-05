Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $28.50-$30.00 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.80 billion-$3.00 billion.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hovnanian Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.
HOV stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,500. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $133.99. The stock has a market cap of $241.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.30.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,792 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,861.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.
Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as clubhouses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.
