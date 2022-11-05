Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHCGet Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on HHC. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Howard Hughes in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $81.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $96.50.

Howard Hughes Price Performance

Howard Hughes stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $50.90 and a 12 month high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.29. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Howard Hughes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 61.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the third quarter worth $59,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 1,430.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

About Howard Hughes

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

