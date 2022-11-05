HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target Cut to $380.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Cowen from $390.00 to $380.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.02% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on HubSpot from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on HubSpot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Cowen reduced their price target on HubSpot from $415.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.00.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $265.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.63 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $245.03 and a 52 week high of $866.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $288.43 and a 200 day moving average of $320.14.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $421.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.67 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,630,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total transaction of $2,419,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,577 shares in the company, valued at $14,630,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,200 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,950. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HubSpot

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 3,049 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in HubSpot by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 81,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,559,000 after acquiring an additional 9,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in HubSpot by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,376 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

