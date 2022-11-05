HUNT Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $74.01 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (HUNT) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00001745 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, HUNT has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. HUNT has a total market cap of $74.01 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000361 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000285 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.09 or 0.31415740 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00012270 BTC.

HUNT Profile

HUNT’s launch date was March 5th, 2018. HUNT’s total supply is 199,104,720 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,968,037 tokens. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for HUNT is news.hunt.town. HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HUNT is token.hunt.town.

Buying and Selling HUNT

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

