Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

HUT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,540 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

