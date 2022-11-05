Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT) Downgraded by DA Davidson

DA Davidson cut shares of Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Hut 8 Mining Trading Up 8.0 %
HUT opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 3.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.61 and a quick ratio of 10.61. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $16.57.
Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $34.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative net margin of 58.30% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Hut 8 Mining
Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
