IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.15 and traded as high as $0.16. IBC Advanced Alloys shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 51,955 shares.

IBC Advanced Alloys Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.17.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.99%. The business had revenue of $6.42 million during the quarter.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, including beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

