ICF International, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:ICFI)

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

ICF International has a payout ratio of 9.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ICF International to earn $6.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.2%.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Price Performance

ICF International stock traded down $11.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.51. 415,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,873. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $121.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $109.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. Equities analysts expect that ICF International will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ICFI. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ICF International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at ICF International

In related news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $277,846.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total transaction of $99,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,322,448.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,160. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of ICF International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICFI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ICF International by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 153,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,448,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of ICF International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 153,662 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

ICF International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.