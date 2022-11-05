ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.76-1.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.79 billion. ICF International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.70-$5.90 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on ICFI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ICF International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

ICF International Trading Down 10.0 %

ICFI stock traded down $11.71 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.51. The company had a trading volume of 415,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,873. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. ICF International has a one year low of $84.68 and a one year high of $121.28.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. ICF International had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $423.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.49 million. Research analysts predict that ICF International will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $277,846.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,955 shares in the company, valued at $4,435,339.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $526,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,396,292.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,531,160 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of ICF International in the second quarter worth approximately $114,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of ICF International by 57.5% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 38.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 8,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in ICF International by 42.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

