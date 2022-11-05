ICON Trading 1% Higher Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. ICON has a total market cap of $220.62 million and approximately $8.11 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 1% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 926,210,351 coins and its circulating supply is 919,483,096 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 926,210,351 with 919,483,096 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24214886 USD and is up 6.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 89 active market(s) with $8,299,662.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

