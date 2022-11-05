Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) PT Raised to $350.00

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $327.00 to $350.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $256.56.

Illumina Stock Up 5.9 %

Shares of ILMN stock traded up $12.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $224.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,599,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,514,765. Illumina has a 52-week low of $173.45 and a 52-week high of $428.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $35.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. Research analysts predict that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total value of $108,295.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,952,314.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illumina

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ILMN. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Illumina by 62.0% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,521,397 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $862,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,169 shares during the period. Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its position in Illumina by 150.6% during the second quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 1,563,455 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $288,239,000 after purchasing an additional 939,671 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Illumina during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,547,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Illumina by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,425,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,341,402,000 after purchasing an additional 225,783 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in Illumina by 5.4% during the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,732,098 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $688,050,000 after purchasing an additional 191,341 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Illumina

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

Further Reading

