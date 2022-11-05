IMC Chicago LLC Grows Holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF)

IMC Chicago LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBF – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,381 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TBF. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $80,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury during the second quarter worth $92,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 272.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury by 30.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Stock Performance

Shares of TBF opened at $24.14 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.73. ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $24.81.

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury Company Profile

ProShares Short 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund) seeks daily investment results and interest income earned on cash and financial instruments, which correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Fund seeks a return of -100% of the return of an index for a single day.

