IMC Chicago LLC Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY)

IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:UVXY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,303,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.18% of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of UVXY. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. Tairen Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,376,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $162,000.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Price Performance

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.77. ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $26.22.

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Company Profile

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to one and one-half times (1.5x) the daily performance of the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index. UVXY provides leveraged exposure to the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures Index, which measures the returns of a portfolio of monthly VIX futures contracts with a weighted average of one month to expiration.

