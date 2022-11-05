IMC Chicago LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 22,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.10% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 17,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,735,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 483.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 67,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diligent Investors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 109,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of MDYV opened at $64.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

