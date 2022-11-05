IMC Chicago LLC Sells 21,913 Shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL)

IMC Chicago LLC trimmed its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Get Rating) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the quarter. IMC Chicago LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Gold were worth $4,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $1,263,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 127.8% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 12,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $578,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Gold by 57.7% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,485,000 after acquiring an additional 229,898 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

NYSEARCA UGL opened at $47.68 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $76.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.68.

ProShares Ultra Gold Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

