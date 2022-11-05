IMC Chicago LLC Takes $2.61 Million Position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 150,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,610,000. IMC Chicago LLC owned 0.10% of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,946,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,911,000 after purchasing an additional 612,987 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,426,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,087,000 after buying an additional 362,342 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,389,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,392,000 after buying an additional 20,063 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 77.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,224,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,224,000 after buying an additional 533,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 711,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,211,000 after buying an additional 24,600 shares during the last quarter.

abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGOL opened at $16.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.90. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $19.86.

