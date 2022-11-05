Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) Price Target Raised to $14.00 at SVB Leerink

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group downgraded Immunovant from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.57.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Immunovant Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IMVT traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.05. 674,278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,988. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 1.21. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $12.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.48.

Insider Transactions at Immunovant

Immunovant ( NASDAQ:IMVT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.05. Analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti bought 20,000 shares of Immunovant stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $116,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 393,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,285,409.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 416,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,894 shares of company stock worth $178,229. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Immunovant

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $650,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Immunovant in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $1,674,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Immunovant during the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Immunovant

(Get Rating)

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.