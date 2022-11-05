Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms also recently commented on INCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Incyte to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Incyte has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $83.36.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $77.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Incyte has a 52-week low of $62.31 and a 52-week high of $84.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.77.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $818.25 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Incyte will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Incyte by 53.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 130.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Tobam boosted its stake in Incyte by 53.3% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Incyte in the first quarter valued at $1,430,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in Incyte by 19.9% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

