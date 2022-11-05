Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Price Target Raised to $53.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $44.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on IR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $52.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of IR stock traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.92. 2,538,985 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,358,863. Ingersoll Rand has a 1 year low of $39.28 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.41.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 11.91%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at $3,688,256. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Viseras Enrique Minarro sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total value of $1,016,690.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,650 shares in the company, valued at $409,351.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,688,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,637 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ingersoll Rand

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 32,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Stories

