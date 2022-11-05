Inscape (TSE:INQ) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 33.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 120,555 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,358% from the average daily volume of 8,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

Inscape Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$575,240.00 and a PE ratio of -0.85.

Inscape (TSE:INQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported C($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.86 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Inscape

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

