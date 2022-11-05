Insider Buying: Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR) Director Buys 10,000 Shares of Stock

Braemar Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:BHR – Get Rating) Director Abteen Vaziri bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.88 per share, for a total transaction of $38,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,333 shares in the company, valued at $51,732.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:BHR opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $273.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 383.00 and a beta of 2.41. Braemar Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $3.66 and a 52 week high of $6.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.18.

Braemar Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Braemar Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHR. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BHR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Braemar Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th.

About Braemar Hotels & Resorts

Braemar Hotels & Resorts is a conservatively capitalized REIT that invests primarily in high RevPAR, full-service luxury hotels and resorts. We are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BHR and are externally-advised by Ashford (NYSE American: AINC).

