Insider Buying: Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RHM) Insider Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Rathbones Group Plc (LON:RHM – Get Rating) insider Robert (Rob) Graham Naylor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.77) per share, for a total transaction of £33,500 ($38,732.80).

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

RHM stock opened at GBX 0.77 ($0.01) on Friday. Rathbones Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.71 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.09 ($0.01).

Get Rathbones Group alerts:

About Rathbones Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited invests in music intellectual property. It owns and operates a portfolio of 49 catalogues of music copyright properties. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Saint Peter Port, the Channel Islands.

Receive News & Ratings for Rathbones Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rathbones Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.