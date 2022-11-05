Insider Selling: PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) CEO Sells $146,560.00 in Stock

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,861,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

PDCE stock opened at $77.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $89.22.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. PDC Energy had a net margin of 49.76% and a return on equity of 49.42%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PDC Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.18%.

PDCE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PDC Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDC Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth $450,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in PDC Energy by 2,256.2% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 111,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 106,697 shares during the period. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.