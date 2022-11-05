Insider Selling: Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Insider Sells $14,380.98 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) insider Scot Michael Elder sold 613 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.46, for a total value of $14,380.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,862 shares in the company, valued at $442,502.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ TMCI opened at $22.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.33. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.48 and a 1-year high of $25.02.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Treace Medical Concepts had a negative return on equity of 39.92% and a negative net margin of 34.46%. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.71 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,370,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,824,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the period. Next Century Growth Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 9.9% in the first quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 1,687,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,917,000 after purchasing an additional 152,240 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,605,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 86,363 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 0.9% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,139,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 4.9% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,120,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 51,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.