Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

ISIG stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.78. Insignia Systems has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $35.50.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%. The business had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

