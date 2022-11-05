Installed Building Products, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:IBP)

Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the construction company on Saturday, December 31st. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Installed Building Products has a dividend payout ratio of 15.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Installed Building Products to earn $8.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.3%.

Installed Building Products Trading Up 4.0 %

IBP opened at $80.34 on Friday. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $69.44 and a one year high of $141.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Installed Building Products ( NYSE:IBP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $676.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.12 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 50.89% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IBP shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Installed Building Products to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $108.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.91.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total transaction of $251,715.55. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,002.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 112.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Installed Building Products during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $207,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the first quarter worth about $221,000. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

(Get Rating)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

