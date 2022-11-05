Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GPC. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 410.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts in the second quarter valued at $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.20. 599,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,420. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $179.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.98%.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

