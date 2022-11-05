Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,847 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 8,046.2% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,024,741 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sysco by 4,900.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. 3,976,287 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,956,841. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The company has a market capitalization of $41.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.51.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 137.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.50%.

In other Sysco news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

