Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,559 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,780 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,722,000 after purchasing an additional 194,143 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,506,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,127 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after purchasing an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,422,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,719,000 after purchasing an additional 746,907 shares during the period. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

KMB traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $122.52. 1,929,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,908,225. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.76. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

