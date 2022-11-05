Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC Sells 139 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34,849.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 166,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after acquiring an additional 165,882 shares during the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,918,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,361,696. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $115.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

