Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,431 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 40.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,482 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 68.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after buying an additional 42,107 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 445,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bentley Systems by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 110,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 35,809 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Griffin Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Insider Activity at Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 478,259 shares of company stock valued at $18,853,211 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BSY opened at $33.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.61, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.20. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.32 and a 12-month high of $62.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.54.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The firm had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

