Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $288,000 in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI China ETF Trading Up 7.3 %

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.33. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $71.23.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

