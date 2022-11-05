Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth $166,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $8,897,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter valued at $13,028,000.
Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAX opened at $20.34 on Friday. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $26.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.56.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/31-11/4
- Is Hershey’s a Sweet Stock to Buy After a Post-Earnings Dip?
- Datadog Doesn’t Belong In The Doghouse
- Mixed Results Actually Bring More Optimism than Risk for AMD
- Nikola Shares Fall Even As EV Maker Beats Q3 Expectations
Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.