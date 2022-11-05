Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 287 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,961,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,309,769,000 after purchasing an additional 351,679 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,429,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $488,027,000 after purchasing an additional 81,406 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,337,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,786,000 after purchasing an additional 139,779 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,240,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,922,000 after purchasing an additional 251,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Discover Financial Services by 489.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,999,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $220,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DFS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.77.

DFS opened at $99.85 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average of $102.13. The stock has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a PE ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.41.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

