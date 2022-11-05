Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 880 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 196.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000.

ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 Price Performance

UPRO opened at $32.18 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $25.94 and a 12-month high of $78.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.98.

