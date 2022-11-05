Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC remained flat at $5.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,183. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVACGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intevac

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

