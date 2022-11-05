Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.21–$0.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.12. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.00 million-$10.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.50 million. Intevac also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intevac in a research report on Friday. They issued a hold rating for the company.

IVAC remained flat at $5.12 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 70,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,183. Intevac has a 1 year low of $3.93 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.65 and a 200 day moving average of $4.86. The firm has a market cap of $129.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.65.

Intevac ( NASDAQ:IVAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 73.17% and a negative return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intevac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 139,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 23,360 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Intevac by 23.6% during the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

