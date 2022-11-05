Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IPI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Intrepid Potash from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

NYSE:IPI traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,709. Intrepid Potash has a 12-month low of $32.90 and a 12-month high of $121.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82. The stock has a market cap of $492.82 million, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.99.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.10). Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 85.23%. The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Analysts predict that Intrepid Potash will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 13.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 92.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

