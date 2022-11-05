Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 146,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 20,497 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $29,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,519,307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,603,704,000 after buying an additional 457,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,660,811 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,043,033,000 after buying an additional 122,151 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,182,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,580,170,000 after buying an additional 347,468 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,687,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,922,569,000 after buying an additional 28,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,902,682 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,761,000 after buying an additional 1,504,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $243.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.78.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $239.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.65 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.38. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.22.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 22.52%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.06, for a total transaction of $2,000,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,263.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 44,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.84, for a total value of $9,319,760.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,911,939.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,578 shares of company stock valued at $14,342,076 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.