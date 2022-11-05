Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI) Trading Up 1.6%

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:PXI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 1.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $48.32 and last traded at $47.95. Approximately 18,156 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 75,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.23.

