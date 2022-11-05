Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.87 and last traded at $18.10. Approximately 40,336 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 51,990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 42,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth $676,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $367,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

