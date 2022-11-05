Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.79 and last traded at $21.79. Approximately 110 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.93.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF (NYSEARCA:QVMS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.84% of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 QVM Multi-factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

