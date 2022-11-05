IOTA (MIOTA) Price Reaches $0.27 on Major Exchanges

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 5th. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. IOTA has a market cap of $758.98 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004702 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017827 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000178 BTC.

IOTA Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOTA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

