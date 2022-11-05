IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPGP. DA Davidson decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James raised IPG Photonics from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $157.00 to $146.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPG Photonics Trading Up 1.2 %

IPGP stock opened at $87.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.30. IPG Photonics has a 1-year low of $79.88 and a 1-year high of $176.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.60.

Insider Activity

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $377.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.26 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IPG Photonics will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.34, for a total transaction of $426,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,394,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,055,078.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $3,236,300. 33.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of IPG Photonics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPGP. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 242.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 291.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 1st quarter worth $236,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IPG Photonics

(Get Rating)

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.