IPVERSE 24 Hour Volume Reaches $39,472.00 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 68.2% against the US dollar. One IPVERSE token can now be purchased for $0.0169 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and $39,472.00 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

IPVERSE was first traded on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “IPVERSE is an integrated digital IP trading platform that aims to offer a clear, fair, and safe environment for creators and users.IPVERSE uses blockchain-based NFT technology to give new value to intellectual property rights, a blockchain-based intellectual property trading platform that provides and protects creators' creative and personal information. The platforms goal is to create a world where everyone can easily trade IPs in various fields such as art, culture, and technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

