iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Stokes Family Office LLC

Stokes Family Office LLC reduced its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 77.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,149 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,206,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575,655 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,330,000 after buying an additional 10,807,710 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,349,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,327,186,000 after buying an additional 1,282,072 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,299,000 after buying an additional 677,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.4% during the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 2,759,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,323,000 after buying an additional 487,217 shares during the last quarter.

IEF opened at $93.42 on Friday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $92.48 and a twelve month high of $116.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.60 and its 200-day moving average is $100.55.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.203 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

