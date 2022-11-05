iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA) Shares Purchased by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,043 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $111,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $115,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 152.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,861 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust acquired a new stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $517,000.

Get iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $44.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.87. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.84 and a one year high of $57.12.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Aaa - A Rated Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.