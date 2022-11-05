iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) is Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 108,821 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up about 3.8% of Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Autumn Glory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 88.9% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 767.6% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of DGRO traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.51. 1,626,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,148,109. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $43.67 and a 52-week high of $56.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.00.

