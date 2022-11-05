iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Acquired by Compass Financial Advisors LLC

Compass Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 241 shares during the quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $73,010,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $61,204,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth $55,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $2.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.75. 33,756,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,984,726. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.61 and a 12 month high of $82.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.30.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

