iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Boosted by Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 216,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,586,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,600,000 after purchasing an additional 64,171 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 17,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares in the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $1.47 on Friday, reaching $36.20. 70,533,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,171,740. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.49 and a fifty-two week high of $52.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $39.16.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

